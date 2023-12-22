in Music, Culture, Extended Plays, News

Stream Nigeria’s global popstar Wizkid’s new EP ‘S2’

Photo: Spotify

Nigeria’s global popstar and multiple award-winning Wizkid unleashed his sonically silky project titled ‘S2’ featuring fellow Nigerian pioneering creators Wande Coal and Zlatan. Throughout the project, the ‘Essence’ crooner sings about addiction and love on the Afroo House opening track (“ololufe” translating to “love” in Yoruba), reducing his pain and living dangerously on ‘Diamonds’, and standing tall on ‘IDK’ with Zlatan. ‘S2’ was released under the RCA Records and Starboy Entertainment imprint earlier. Stream the project below.

