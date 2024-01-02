Burna Boy doesn’t want to be part of Afrobeats’ Big 3 conversation: See video

The African Giant said what he said.

Continuing his campaign to separate himself from the pack and the new musical genre popularised in West Africa, Burna Boy took to the stage at a recent show to state the following: “Next time anyone tells you anything about the Big 3 tell them there’s a Big 2 and then there’s Burna Boy.” Who are the Big 2 in this case? It would be his fellow Nigerian global superstar Wizkid and Davido.

“… next time anybody tells you about anything called the “big 3”, tell them there’s only the “big 2” and then, there’s Burna Boy.” — Burna Boy letting y’all know the whole industry combined can’t ever match his greatness! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/vZz5ZutZs8 — benny. (@benny7gg) January 2, 2024

Abeg, let’s give Burna Boy what he wants so we can all be in peace. The Port Harcourt-born global superstar has worked hard and collaborated with fellow popstars from all over the world. Should Burna Boy not see himself as such and wants to be seen as one of the greatest artists ever (genre aside) to live and perform, let him be. He deserves it. He works hard.

