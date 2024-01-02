Burna Boy doesn’t want to be part of Afrobeats’ Big 3 conversation: See video

updated

The African Giant said what he said.

Continuing his campaign to separate himself from the pack and the new musical genre popularised in West Africa, Burna Boy took to the stage at a recent show to state the following: “Next time anyone tells you anything about the Big 3 tell them there’s a Big 2 and then there’s Burna Boy.” Who are the Big 2 in this case? It would be his fellow Nigerian global superstar Wizkid and Davido.

Abeg, let’s give Burna Boy what he wants so we can all be in peace. The Port Harcourt-born global superstar has worked hard and collaborated with fellow popstars from all over the world. Should Burna Boy not see himself as such and wants to be seen as one of the greatest artists ever (genre aside) to live and perform, let him be. He deserves it. He works hard.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

South Korea’s Stray Kids announce upcoming albums with ‘Step Out 2024’ video