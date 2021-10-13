in Music Videos, News

Watch Tiwa Savage and Brandy wow us with their beauty in ‘Somebody’s Son’ visual

Two stunning Black women in their forties teamed up for a thing, and it is absolutely beautiful.

Yesterday, Nigerian Afropop queen Tiwa Savage released a beautiful music video for her collaboration with American R&B icon Brandy. Throughout the visual for the Mystro-produced record, we get to see multiple examples of Black love, families, and sisterhood. The ladies aren’t searching for love in the video, per se, but it will yield all of what we see and more when “somebody’s son” arrives. The single taken from ‘Water & Garri’ is currently #29 on YouTube’s Trending. Watch it below, and stream the extended play at your convenience.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Director of Content for Duke Concept; Bartee is an Entertainment Creator for Google Web Stories. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

BrandySomebody's SonTiwa Savage