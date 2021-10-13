Watch Tiwa Savage and Brandy wow us with their beauty in ‘Somebody’s Son’ visual

Yesterday, Nigerian Afropop queen Tiwa Savage released a beautiful music video for her collaboration with American R&B icon Brandy. Throughout the visual for the Mystro-produced record, we get to see multiple examples of Black love, families, and sisterhood. The ladies aren’t searching for love in the video, per se, but it will yield all of what we see and more when “somebody’s son” arrives. The single taken from ‘Water & Garri’ is currently #29 on YouTube’s Trending. Watch it below, and stream the extended play at your convenience.

