Taylor Swift shares preview of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’: Listen

Photo: Instagram

Earlier, American star singer Taylor Swift shared a preview of a new song called ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’. Promising her die-hard fans that her next release is “worth the wait”, the pop star shared that “It’s red season” in a recent clip on Instagram, showing off various items in the promo video, including a dress with rose-like things on the shoulders of her dress, jewellery, nails, and a gift box.

If you haven’t heard about the drama surrounding Swift’s masters, it is the reason why she plans to remake all six of her studio albums.

