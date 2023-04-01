Stonebwoy’s next album ‘5th Dimension’ to feature Oxlade and Tiwa Savage: See tracklist

It’s been a few days since Stonebwoy broadcasted the official cover art and tracklist for his next album, but if you are learning about the Ashaiman-born music titan for the first time, no worries. We’ve got you covered. Since becoming one of Def Jam’s newest signees—under a partnership with worldwide advantages, the Afro-Dancehall pioneer was a guest on Breakfast Club, Hot 97, and recently, VEVO Studio.

If you haven’t yet, see Stonebwoy’s official artwork and tracklist for his next studio album, ‘5th Dimension’, out April 28.

5th Dimension Tracklist: 1 Life & Money featuring Stormzy

2 Far Away

3 More of You

4 Avawulo

5 Therapy featuring Oxlade & Tiwa Savage

6 Forget

7 Secret Lover featuring Dexta Daps

8 Run AM featuring Mereba

9 Into The Future

10 In Control featuring Jaz Karis

11 Activate featuring Davido

12 My Sound featuring Shaggy

13 Apotheke with Maphorisa

14 African System

15 Where is the Love

16 Non-Stop

17 Manodzi featuring Angelique Kidjo