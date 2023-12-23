in Music Videos, Trending

Listen to Songer’s new release ‘Toxic Freestyle’

updated

Reading-born rapper Songer is a different breed.

Songer

At 22 he’s recorded three of the most-watched Blackbox freestyles of all time, collaborated with artists like Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Vibe Chemistry, and released three album-length mixtapes, amassing more than 50 million streams on Spotify alone. He can rap over any beat — hip-hop, garage, drum & bass — and is as natural a lyricist as you’ll find in the UK.

SongerToxic Freestyle

Written by Manny King John

