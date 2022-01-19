Pittsburgh producer Sledgren enlists Wiz Khalifa and Larry June for ‘Chill With Me’: Watch

Sledgren is a legendary Pittsburgh producer who came to define the sound of his city with blissful beats on classic projects like Wiz Khalifa‘s ‘Kush & Orange Juice’ and Mac Miller‘s ‘GO:OD AM’. Sledgren and Wiz recently dropped the fourteen track project, ‘Wiz Got Wings‘ a little over a month ago. Now, the duo is doubling back, releasing the video for ‘Chill With Me’, adding Bay Area rapper Larry June to the mix.

Directed by David Camarena, the dope-looking video translates perfectly with the subsonic bass of the music; Wiz Khalifa dropping another hard verse over a Sledgren beat brings a nostalgic feeling to old Taylor Gang Fans.

Check out Sledgren’s latest video for ‘Chill With Me’ featuring Wiz Khalifa and Larry June below.

