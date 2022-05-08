Watch South London-bred musician Samm Henshaw’s visual for ‘Joy’

Last month, England-born Samm Henshaw shared his black-and-white visual for his heartfelt record ‘Joy’. If it is your first time reading his name, he has quite the story. He has been handpicked to tour with James Bay (Chaos and the Calm Tour: 2015), Tori Kelly (Where I Belong Tour: 2016), Chance the Rapper (Magnificent Coloring World Tour (2016) and Allen Stone (Building Balance Tour: 2020). His awesomely-crafted sixteen-track debut album ‘Untidy Soul’ came out in January. It is filled with live instrumentation and the amount of Soul-Hop (or Hip-Hop Soul) that would put a smile on the faces of each member of The Roots. Like me, no one in his household was an established artist when he was growing up, but music played all the time, shaping his musical nature. He was raised in South London by Nigerian parents. Watch the music video below.

If you haven’t yet, you should check out his album. It is worth the playback.

Author Richardine Bartee Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

