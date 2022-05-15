Song of the Day: ‘Still Broke’ featuring Keyon Harrold by Samm Henshaw

Name: Samm Henshaw
Representing: London, United Kingdom
Genre: R&B/Soul, Hip-Hop
For fans of: Aloe Blacc
Single from: Untidy Soul
Produced by: N/A
Song of the Day: May 14, 2022
Label(s): Dorm Seven/AWAL Recordings America, Inc
The day’s song is Samm Henshaw’s ‘Still Broke’ from the critically acclaimed project dubbed ‘Untidy Soul’. This soulful R&B tune features Keyon Harrold, the celebrated American Jazz trumpeter. Brave enough to dissect himself, the South Londoner marries two concepts of being brokenhearted and being financially low in a very clever way. Accompanying the jam is a dark but comical music video. I found myself feeling bad for the sobbing yet affluent looking Samm Henshaw. I won’t spoil the plot twist that seals the reel; you have to experience it yourself.