Watch Spanish superstar Rosalía’s smoking hot visual for ‘La Fama’ featuring The Weeknd

Rosalía, the fiery Latin superstar, released her mesmerising visual for her collaboration with The Weeknd, and it has been warming up the internet. With the Latin GRAMMYs around the corner, we are all ready to receive our spicy fix filled with Urbano greatness and other classic styles from all over Spain and South America. Watch the hypnotising visual for ‘La Fama’ below, inspired by the classic film ‘Kill Bill’. The Director X-direction is now trending at #9 on YouTube’s Trending for Music.

