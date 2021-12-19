Watch Roddy Ricch showcase an exuberant lifestyle in ‘25 million’

On Friday, Compton’s rapper Roddy Ricch released his newest album, ‘Live Life Fast’, along with the video for single, ‘25 million’. The video shows Roddy’s vision of a good life as a successful businessman running a law firm with a twist of strippers dancing on conference tables and popping gold bottles. He then leaves the office and boards a yacht surrounded by all women and zero guys. The video ‘25 million’ is currently at #9 on YouTube For Music, gaining over 2 million views in two days. Check out Roddy’s latest music video for ‘25 million’ below.

