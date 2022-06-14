Nigeria’s Reekado Banks releases VR 360° lyric visual experience for ‘Pulling Up’: Watch

Nigerian Afrobeats maestro Reekado Banks continues to sit in the front row of his class with ‘Pulling Up’. The decision to shoot the lyric video in VR 360° signals the innovative prowess of the former Mavin Records singer. With the rise in the demand of virtual experiences on both Web2 and Web3, we are expecting to see more African giants follow Reekado Banks’ footsteps.

‘Pulling Up’ is perfect soundtrack to follow after a one night stand, or maybe a series of careless hook-ups. Lustful lyrics that deny the burdening responsibility of settling down are the main event. Reekado Banks packages this menacing message is a delicate and repayable capsules. Easy to swallow!

