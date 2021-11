During the week, Abuja’s finest rapper PsychoYP put out the official video for his infectious Drill track ‘In Peace’. In the middle of nowhere, the young talent talks about his woman having a cold heart, coming into the game, and people who lie about their lives. Watch the music video taken from his extended play ‘Euphoria’ below.

Two weeks ago, the London-based artist shared the official video for his monster track ‘Smoke 4 Free’, which shows him performing outside. Get into it below.

