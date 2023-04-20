Post Malone breaks record for “most RIAA diamond-certified singles”

Photo: Twitter

According to Billboard, Post Malone is the only artist with the “most RIAA diamond-certified singles”—ever. A title previously held by Bruno Mars was taken away when the Syracuse-born star’s songs ‘Circles’, ‘Better Now’, and ‘I Fall Apart’ entered unknown territory with eight RIAA diamond-certified records. Mars has six.

‘Sunflower’ with Swae Lee is seventeen times platinum and is reportedly tied Mars for “the highest platinum-certified single of all-time.”

The young legend plans to release a compilation called the ‘Diamond Collection’ tomorrow (April 21) to celebrate the moment. His latest song, ‘Chemical’ will appear on the project.

The Diamond Collection Tracklisting:

1 White Iverson
2 Congratulations (featuring Quavo)
3 I Fall Apart
4 Rockstar (featuring 21 Savage)
5 Psycho (featuring Ty Dolla $ign)
6 Better Now
7 Sunflower (with Swae Lee)
8 Circles
9 Chemical

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

