Post Malone breaks record for “most RIAA diamond-certified singles”

According to Billboard, Post Malone is the only artist with the “most RIAA diamond-certified singles”—ever. A title previously held by Bruno Mars was taken away when the Syracuse-born star’s songs ‘Circles’, ‘Better Now’, and ‘I Fall Apart’ entered unknown territory with eight RIAA diamond-certified records. Mars has six.

‘Sunflower’ with Swae Lee is seventeen times platinum and is reportedly tied Mars for “the highest platinum-certified single of all-time.”

The young legend plans to release a compilation called the ‘Diamond Collection’ tomorrow (April 21) to celebrate the moment. His latest song, ‘Chemical’ will appear on the project.

The Diamond Collection Tracklisting: 1 White Iverson

2 Congratulations (featuring Quavo)

3 I Fall Apart

4 Rockstar (featuring 21 Savage)

5 Psycho (featuring Ty Dolla $ign)

6 Better Now

7 Sunflower (with Swae Lee)

8 Circles

9 Chemical