Post Malone breaks record for “most RIAA diamond-certified singles”

According to Billboard, Post Malone is the only artist with the “most RIAA diamond-certified singles”—ever. A title previously held by Bruno Mars was taken away when the Syracuse-born star’s songs ‘Circles’, ‘Better Now’, and ‘I Fall Apart’ entered unknown territory with eight RIAA diamond-certified records. Mars has six.
‘Sunflower’ with Swae Lee is seventeen times platinum and is reportedly tied Mars for “the highest platinum-certified single of all-time.”
The young legend plans to release a compilation called the ‘Diamond Collection’ tomorrow (April 21) to celebrate the moment. His latest song, ‘Chemical’ will appear on the project.
The Diamond Collection Tracklisting:
1 White Iverson
2 Congratulations (featuring Quavo)
3 I Fall Apart
4 Rockstar (featuring 21 Savage)
5 Psycho (featuring Ty Dolla $ign)
6 Better Now
7 Sunflower (with Swae Lee)
8 Circles
9 Chemical