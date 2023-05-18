Post Malone announces new album ‘Austin’, shares tour dates

This week, Post Malone announced the release of his forthcoming album titled ‘Austin’. Malone’s album will be out on July 28, 2023, and tomorrow, a new song called ‘Mourning’ on Friday, May 19. In April, the recording artist dropped the first single ‘Chemical’. In addition, Malone shared his return to North America with a tour called ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour’. The Live Nation-produced tour will have twenty-four dates beginning on Saturday, July 8 in Noblesville, Indiana and ending on Saturday, August 19 in San Bernardino, California.

In a post to his Instagram, he typed “proud to announce my new album titled “Austin” dropping on July 28th 🥹

this whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on. i feel it captures who i am as a man and as an artist in this moment. thank y’all so much for your patience, and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times. i love y’all so much, and am ready to fucking party with y’all. cheers, and keep spreading love💕🍻

-Austin”.