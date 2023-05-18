Post Malone announces new album ‘Austin’, shares tour dates

This week, Post Malone announced the release of his forthcoming album titled ‘Austin’. Malone’s album will be out on July 28, 2023, and tomorrow, a new song called ‘Mourning’ on Friday, May 19. In April, the recording artist dropped the first single ‘Chemical’. In addition, Malone shared his return to North America with a tour called ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour’. The Live Nation-produced tour will have twenty-four dates beginning on Saturday, July 8 in Noblesville, Indiana and ending on Saturday, August 19 in San Bernardino, California.
In a post to his Instagram, he typed “proud to announce my new album titled “Austin” dropping on July 28th 🥹
this whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on. i feel it captures who i am as a man and as an artist in this moment. thank y’all so much for your patience, and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times. i love y’all so much, and am ready to fucking party with y’all. cheers, and keep spreading love💕🍻
-Austin”.
If Ya’ll Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying 2023 Tour Dates
Sat Jul 08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sun Jul 09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Tue Jul 11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jul 12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Fri Jul 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Mon Jul 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Wed Jul 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sat Jul 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sun Jul 23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre
Tue Jul 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Wed Jul 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Jul 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Mon Jul 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 01 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Tue Aug 08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Thu Aug 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Sat Aug 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater