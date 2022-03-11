Rising R&B singer Poe Leos shares lead single ‘241’ from forthcoming project

“If it ain’t real love, why you take me out the game. You ain’t had to bother me.”

Poe Leos, known for her polished songwriting and perfectly balanced bilingual songs, has released her latest record ‘241’ from her forthcoming project. The Mexico-born Rockford, Illinois-raised multifaceted artist sings about avenging her lady for being unfaithful.

Like most of us with friends that care about us, our friends share their observations about who we are with, and it isn’t always what we want to hear. Seemingly, the rising self-proclaimed “R&B Pop Latin” rising star couldn’t see it then, but now, she’s clear on the infidelity and plans to see her side-piece.

At just 20-years-old, poised to be a world-renowned star, Poe Leos is doing her part, unleashing commercial tracks pegged to become hits over time. Listen to the record now and share it with someone you love.

