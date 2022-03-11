Song of the Day: ‘Finesse’ by Pheelz featuring BNXN

Name: Pheelz

Representing: Ojo, Nigeria

Genre: Afropop, Afrobeats

For fans of: BNXN

Single from: N/A

Produced by: ​Michael (MikeGoCrazy)

Song of the Day: March 11, 2022

Label(s): Riidiimacool

“If I broke na my business.”

With more than one million views on its official lyric video YouTube and a catchphrase lyric that has been making its way around Nigerian Twitter, Pheelz is on his way to becoming one of the region’s big stars. Wizkid endorsed it, has hit number one in London and has a challenge called #FolakeChallenge on TikTok with over 51.4 million views. Check out the Ojo, Nigeria-born’s latest record below. ‘Finesse’ featuring BNXN (formerly known as BUJU) leads with and details Nigerian record producer Pheelz’s lifestyle, what it is like to be with him as a woman, and expectancies. It is an infectious track meant to emit happiness surrounding one’s reality.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

