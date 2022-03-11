in Music, News, Song of the Day

Song of the Day: ‘Finesse’ by Pheelz featuring BNXN

Name: Pheelz
Representing: Ojo, Nigeria
Genre: Afropop, Afrobeats
For fans of: BNXN
Single from: N/A
Produced by: ​Michael (MikeGoCrazy)
Song of the Day: March 11, 2022
Label(s): Riidiimacool

“If I broke na my business.”

Photo: Spotify

With more than one million views on its official lyric video YouTube and a catchphrase lyric that has been making its way around Nigerian Twitter, Pheelz is on his way to becoming one of the region’s big stars. Wizkid endorsed it, has hit number one in London and has a challenge called #FolakeChallenge on TikTok with over 51.4 million views. Check out the Ojo, Nigeria-born’s latest record below. ‘Finesse’ featuring BNXN (formerly known as BUJU) leads with and details Nigerian record producer Pheelz’s lifestyle, what it is like to be with him as a woman, and expectancies. It is an infectious track meant to emit happiness surrounding one’s reality.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Pheelz