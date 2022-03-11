Song of the Day: ‘Finesse’ by Pheelz featuring BNXN

Name: Pheelz
Representing: Ojo, Nigeria
Genre: Afropop, Afrobeats
For fans of: BNXN
Single from: N/A
Produced by: Michael (MikeGoCrazy)
Song of the Day: March 11, 2022
Label(s): Riidiimacool
“If I broke na my business.”
With more than one million views on its official lyric video YouTube and a catchphrase lyric that has been making its way around Nigerian Twitter, Pheelz is on his way to becoming one of the region’s big stars. Wizkid endorsed it, has hit number one in London and has a challenge called #FolakeChallenge on TikTok with over 51.4 million views. Check out the Ojo, Nigeria-born’s latest record below. ‘Finesse’ featuring BNXN (formerly known as BUJU) leads with and details Nigerian record producer Pheelz’s lifestyle, what it is like to be with him as a woman, and expectancies. It is an infectious track meant to emit happiness surrounding one’s reality.