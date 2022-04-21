Watch Nigerian phenomenon Pheelz’s new video for ‘Finesse’ featuring BNXN

Upon the announcement of Pheelz—pronounced “feels”—signing a record deal with a major American label, Warner Records, he released the official music video for his monster hit ‘Finesse‘. Before now, the anthemic track hit Billboard charts and became a fan favourite in his hometown Nigeria and across the continent almost immediately.

At various clubs during the recent tour I was part of, we would hear the giddy record play, and by the time the chorus hits, fans sing it in unison at the top of their lungs. It is as if other people judge their lifestyles often, it is the common denominator, and they are tired of it.

Watch the Director K-direction below showing Pheelz carrying a glitched-out automated teller machine emitting a lot of cash.

This week whilst he was sitting in an airport in South Africa, I enjoyed interviewing Pheelz. We talked about the success of his song ‘Finesse’, how it changed his life, tour life, and more during our short conversation. Check out the full interview via this link or watch the embedded video below when you have a chance.

