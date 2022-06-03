Canada-based Nigerian artist Nonso Amadi teams up with OVO’s Majid Jordan for ‘Different’: Watch

Summertime has arrived, and so are the season’s hit records. ‘Different’ is a deserving candidate to be on everyone’s Summer playlist. A warm Afroswing love jingle, spacious enough to let Nonso Amadi and Majid Jordan’s vocals shine. A thumping bassline breaks through the centre when the chorus unveils, creating an urge for one to boogie.

Shot in Lagos, Nigeria, the music video amplifies the underlying message in the song—in a room full of pretty women, I only see you. Satisfying! A bevy of gorgeous African goddesses compasses the stars and their love interests, creating a hectic effect that contrasts the mellow soundtrack.

Canada-based Nigerian artist shares that his partnership with OVO’s Majid Jordan was born out of mutual admiration. We might get an MTV Base Africa episode of ‘A Day in the Life’ series capturing the behind the scenes of this music video.

