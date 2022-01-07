NBA YoungBoy unveils ‘Fish Scale’, announces arrival of next mixtape

Whilst still under house arrest in Utah, NBA YoungBoy is back with a new video and news for his fans. On Tuesday, the King of YouTube released the official video for ‘Fish Scale’ with a message in the description box stating “new tape less than 2 weeks”. The mixtape title is yet to be announced. YoungBoy recently experimented with a different goth-style look in his most recent videos. This look didn’t smooth over with his fans, but this proves that YoungBoy is so unique because of his originality.

The ‘Fish Scale’ music video is currently trending at #2 in YouTube for Music, gaining over two million views in two days. Check it out below.

