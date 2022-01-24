Internet Money collective & YoungBoy team up on ‘Flossin’: Listen

The producer collective, Internet Money, has produced hits with some of the hottest young rappers today like Juice Wrld, Polo G, The Kid Laroi, Lil Tecca, and more. They’re now back teaming up with Baton Rouge rapper, YoungBoy Never Broke Again on the new single ‘Flossin’.

‘Flossin’ features production from Bryceunknwn, JRhitmaker, its2ezzy, Y2Tnb, and Taz Taylor, who provide the piano-led beat for YoungBoy to attack with ease. Check out the lyric video and record for Internet Money new single ‘Flossin’ featuring YoungBoy below.

