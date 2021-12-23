NBA YoungBoy debuts ‘Emo Rockstar’ alter ego: Watch

    NBA YoungBoy
    Photo: Instagram

    Sitting in the #3 spot on YouTube’s Trending for Music is NBA YoungBoy‘s official music video for ‘Emo Rockstar’. From what appears to be his garage or some part of his home, the young artist sings a song about how much money he has, wanting to be free and not caring about what anyone thinks about him. If you weren’t clear, we are in a new era of NBA YoungBoy, where he refers to himself as a carefree rockstar that wears face paint and surrounds himself with live instruments. Check out the music video below.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Director of Content for Duke Concept; Bartee is an Entertainment Creator for Google Web Stories. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

    Emo RockstarNBA YoungBoy