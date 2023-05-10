Watch British-Nigerian artist Naira Marley’s official lyric video for ‘Body’

Black bodies are the prototype.

Nigerian artist Naira Marley released the official lyric video for ‘Body’. In the visual, a curvy woman is at home wearing a form fitting outfit and smoking. Next, she stands to walk to a corner of her apartment to water her plants. In this moment, her buxom body is on full display. Eventually, she heads to the kitchen to put down her glass of red wine and makes a hot cup of tea. Then, she takes off the apron she’s been wearing and returns to the sofa, where she sits and receives a phone call from the artist. The Peckham-based star’s return marks his first release of the year. Watch the two-minute video below for the Niphkeys production before your tea gets cold.

