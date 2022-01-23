Watch Beyoncé-approved rapper Monaleo’s latest video ‘We Not Humping’

From the start of the record, she lets the man/men in her life know where to put it because they are not humping. Monaleo, the rising star from Houston, Texas, returned with the official visual for her song ‘We Not Humping’. Opening with a few words from a worried and pressed neighbour, Monaleo, the “it-girl” shows us how she parties—unbothered. And from the start of the record, she lets the man/men in her life know where to put it because they are not humping. Throughout the video, her friends make smoothies and bake sweets. But that doesn’t stop her spiteful neighbour from spying on them. Watch the Dell Nie directed video below for the Jagger Corcione production.

