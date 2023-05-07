It’s another banger from his Imolè brand.

Last week, Nigerian artist MohBad released a video set in a yard filled with shipping containers for his song ‘Ask About Me’. Starring as a character named Imolè—translated to “line, shine, and illuminate”—in the video, MohBad enters Imolenization Colony where machine guns are present and protecting each other’s peace and possessions seem to be the motive.

On the hook, he performs the lyrics in English, stating that they don’t know and they want to know. Check out the entertaining music video below—directed by The Alien produced by Ghanaian star producer Nektunez.