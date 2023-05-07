Watch Nigerian artist MohBad’s video for ‘Ask About Me’ produced by Nektunez

    It’s another banger from his Imolè brand.

    Last week, Nigerian artist MohBad released a video set in a yard filled with shipping containers for his song ‘Ask About Me’. Starring as a character named Imolè—translated to “line, shine, and illuminate”—in the video, MohBad enters Imolenization Colony where machine guns are present and protecting each other’s peace and possessions seem to be the motive.

    On the hook, he performs the lyrics in English, stating that they don’t know and they want to know. Check out the entertaining music video below—directed by The Alien produced by Ghanaian star producer Nektunez.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

