Milli Vanilli member Fabrice Morvan’s wife Kim Marlowe files for divorce

According to PEOPLE.com, Fabrice Morvan of Milli Vanilli and his wife are on the way to getting a divorce. Monday, Kim Marlowe filed the appropriate paperwork at the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Divorces are not odd, but the news for this one is—as it seems—she was known publicly as the group’s “manager and best friend”.

The notion of their so-called platonic relationship is on record via the artist’s interview with the Los Angeles Times interview in 1997.

In October, the French artist confirmed that he lives with his partner, Tessa ver Steen, who has four children with.

His group, who sold millions of records, fell from grace and was the only group to win a GRAMMY and have the award revoked. Morvan and Pilatus did not sing any of their vocals, unfortunately.

