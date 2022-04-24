Witness Majeed’s unconditional love for his lady through his new EP ‘Bitter Sweet’

There’s so much great music coming from the continent of Africa, and rising Nigerian artist Majeeed just added to the bulging list. His new EP, ‘Bitter Sweet’, consists of six warmly made songs that quickly usher us into his tumultuous and toxic relationship and hold our hands to go deep into his heart. ‘How I Care’ protects her and tells us how he feels about her.

‘No Room For Love’ does the same yet closes with the artist in a heated conversation with his girlfriend about her needs (“one simple bag for a baby girl”) and what he believes she should want (“a baby girl needs love”). We don’t have much backstory about this relationship, but seemingly, Majeeed has fallen for a woman who doesn’t seem to understand him and his circumstances fully.

On ‘Yawa No Dey End’ (loosely translated to “problem never ends”), he casually sings about what might kill him, like his responsibilities as a provider, his mother’s financial needs, and still trying to find time to protect and care for himself. At the end of the record, she asks Majeeed not to touch her. Instead, she asks that he go and touch the people he shares his money with, like his mother and his friends.

Through the lyrics on ‘Tough Love’, you can hear how he sees what he processes his partner’s behaviour as. For the remainder of the extended play, Majeeed tries his best to lighten the mood between ‘Smile For Me’ and ‘Time’ with the help of his lady before the record fades. Majeeed, we know you’re trying to hold on and dealing with a woman who doesn’t feel like she’s getting what she deserves isn’t always easy, but do not be afraid to bat those healthy Nigerian eyelashes when/if you need help.

