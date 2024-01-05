Lil Nas X announces new tour documentary ‘Long Live Montero’

Aside from triggering the people who don’t like him, Lil Nas X has shared plans to release a new documentary: Long Live Montero. Yesterday, the GRAMMY winner [in a now deleted tweet] posted that the 2022 documentary will hit HBO Max on Saturday, January 27. He plans to release a new song from his “Christian era” this month. We are unsure what he will go with, but it will mark Lil Nas X’s follow-up to ‘Star Walkin’, which came out in September 2022.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

