Lil Nas X announces new tour documentary ‘Long Live Montero’

Aside from triggering the people who don’t like him, Lil Nas X has shared plans to release a new documentary: Long Live Montero. Yesterday, the GRAMMY winner [in a now deleted tweet] posted that the 2022 documentary will hit HBO Max on Saturday, January 27. He plans to release a new song from his “Christian era” this month. We are unsure what he will go with, but it will mark Lil Nas X’s follow-up to ‘Star Walkin’, which came out in September 2022.
Lil Nas X announces documentary 'Long Live Montero' releasing January 27 on HBO.
1•12•24
