Hear Ghanaian musician Kwame Yeboah’s first single ‘Aseda’ from forthcoming album

As funky as they come, Ghanaian musician and musical director Kwame Yeboah, returns with his first single ‘Aseda’ from his forthcoming album. The word “aseda” translates to “gratitude” in Akan, a local language belonging to the Akan ethnic group of Ghana. If you aren’t familiar with the African wunderkind, he learned to play seventeen instruments by his seventeenth birthday. The Smooth Jazz genius has worked with Craig David, Kojo Antwi, Stevie Wonder, Shaggy, The Maestro, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, and more. Check out the alluring musical composition by the United Kingdom-based producer below. It makes us feel like we are watching a programme on PBS or The Cosbys.

