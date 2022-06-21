South African star Kamo Mphela bands with Daliwonga and Felo Le Tee to share ‘Ghost’ music video: Watch

Imagine your first day on post as a security guard being graced by the presence of wraiths. This is the very predicament Robot Boi had to endure in Kamo Mphela’s recent hit visual termed ‘Ghost’. The relatively fresh Amapiano single, baked by Felo Le Tee, features the ‘Abo Mvelo’ hitmaker Daliwonga. In the music video, Kamo Mphela together with her fraid of Victorian styled duppies pay homage to the late Micheal Jackson with references from his 1982 record-breaking ‘Thriller’. Kamo Mphela can dance-dance! The fastidious dance choreography was befitting the haunting Amapiano ‘minus-one’.

