Taking an unlikely route for his first signee to the new Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg signed a new act. On Friday, they announced their first artist. Julian Torres y Mariachi Cenzontle, the band, released its first single, ‘La Fiesta de mi Pueblo’ loosely translated to ‘The Festival of my Town’. If you’re wondering how they met, it was outside of Kobe Bryant’s memorial service.

Check out the new song below.