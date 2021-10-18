R&B singer Jhonni Blaze enlists NLE Choppa for ‘Toxic’: Watch the visual

Two days ago, R&B artist Jhonni Blaze released a sensual track, ‘Toxic’ with Hip-Hop star NLE Choppa. From the start of the record, the New York singer-songwriter croons about a former boyfriend moving on to someone else, pretending she didn’t feel somehow bout it, and the many ways she tries to cope with her new reality. For the eighteen-year-old Tennessee-native artist, his verse falls along the lines of not wanting to get back together and is about satisfying each other sexually.

