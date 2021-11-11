Watch Ghanaian Drill rapper Jay Bahd’s video for ‘See No Evil’

In October, known for laying the ground for the local Drill scene, Jay Bahd released the official video for ‘See No Evil’. Over the menacing beat, the Asakaa legend speaks for his country’s streets and its voiceless communities. Check out the visual below produced by Ebo The Gr8. It is his from his latest project titled ‘Return of Okomfo Anokye’. Junie Annan directed the visual, which finds the Ghanaian artist in the streets, club, and boat.
