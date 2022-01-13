Young Dolph’s artist Jay Fizzle shares heartfelt tribute song ‘LLD’ featuring Ricco Barrino

The world lost a musical legend on November 17 when Young Dolph was tragically murdered in his home city, Memphis. His artists, signed to his independent record label, Paper Route Empire imprint, have plans to continue his legacy with a mixtape. On January 21, the label will release a compilation mixtape entitled ‘Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph’. The new tape will feature unheard Young Dolph verses and new music from Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, Snupe Bandz, and the rest of the roster.

On Monday, the long-time PRE signee Jay Fizzle shared the deep introspective tribute record, ‘LLD’ featuring Ricco Barrino, paying homage to his mentor Young Dolph. Adorned from lush harmonies from a Gospel choir, Jay Fizzle bears his soul expressing gratitude for the only person to recognize his talents and rescue him from the block.

Got your face tatted on my back cause you always had me regardless/You took me out the ‘apartments and since then I ain’t been starving.

Ricco Barrino lays a beautiful Gospel-style choir fitting proper to the tribute record. ‘LLD’ is the leading single to the upcoming project.

Check out Jay Fizzle’s tribute record ‘LLD’ featuring Ricco Barrino below, and stay tuned for the upcoming compilation mixtape set to drop Friday, January 21.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

