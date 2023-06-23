Ghanaian artists Jay Bahd and Skyface SDW release official video for ‘ODO’

This week, favoured Ghana-based recording artists Jay Bahd and Skyface SDW released the official music video for their collaboration track, ‘ODO’, which details the rowdy stories of young African lovers. Due to cultural norms, their relationships unaccepted, and they have to fight to be with who they choose.

As explained by the Kumasi-dwelling star Jay Bahd in a voice note, “Our parents should free the youth to make love with their loved ones. Here in Africa, our parents always try to decide for us—boy or girl—to take. They always look for a rich man or a rich girl. They want to see, like, their child going in a better relationship, which sometimes, it doesn’t favour the youth here.

Cause might be in love with a poor man, and we are okay with it, but our parents want to give us to the sugar daddies, and stuff. So, I was saying that, “Sometimes, our parents should allow us to chop love. I was narrating a story about me and a girl that her mother should leave us to chop love. Her daughter is not lost. She dey her side. She likes love right now. And I was trying to tell the mom that your daughter is not a kid anymore. She’s grown up. She knows what she wants, so leave her alone. So, it’s all about love. Like, fighting for our right to love.”

Check out the Junie Annan direction below to see the artists—too—do fun dances by the choreographers/artists and ride around town on bicycles as they endure the stress stemming from the girlfriend’s mothers.