Stream Nigerian artist Jaido P’s new track ‘Cram’

Photo: Twitter

Jaido P, the fast-rising Lagosian artist recently featured on Apple Music’s Up Next, released a new track called ‘Cram’. On the record, he talks about the money he earns, spending it, and praying to God if he goes broke. Last year, the Nigerian talent collaborated with Olamide on a slow-tempo track called ‘Survive’ about being in a relationship with the one. If you’re in the mood to dance and feel good, you may want to check out the Cracker Mallo production below and stream his EP ‘Shopla’.

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Director of Content for Duke Concept; Bartee is an Entertainment Creator for Google Web Stories. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

