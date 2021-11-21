Stream Nigerian artist Jaido P’s new track ‘Cram’

Jaido P, the fast-rising Lagosian artist recently featured on Apple Music’s Up Next, released a new track called ‘Cram’. On the record, he talks about the money he earns, spending it, and praying to God if he goes broke. Last year, the Nigerian talent collaborated with Olamide on a slow-tempo track called ‘Survive’ about being in a relationship with the one. If you’re in the mood to dance and feel good, you may want to check out the Cracker Mallo production below and stream his EP ‘Shopla’.

