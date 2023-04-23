Ghanaian songbird Gyakie joins forces with JBEE for ‘Scar’: Watch the visual

Four hours ago, Ghanaian artist Gyakie partnered with North London-based rapper JBEE for a new song called ‘Scar’. With the setting in the United Kingdom, the singer opens the track with lines about feeling hurt and carrying the pain wherever she goes. But let’s not think she’s innocent. Next, the rapper with Ghanaian roots performs his verse that showcases his confusion “Do you love me for me or the fame?” forgiving her (“countless times I let you slide”) and dishonesty (“I lied when I said it was only you”) and fidelity.

Watch the brand new music video for the Drill song below.