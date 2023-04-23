Ghanaian songbird Gyakie joins forces with JBEE for ‘Scar’: Watch the visual

Four hours ago, Ghanaian artist Gyakie partnered with North London-based rapper JBEE for a new song called ‘Scar’. With the setting in the United Kingdom, the singer opens the track with lines about feeling hurt and carrying the pain wherever she goes. But let’s not think she’s innocent. Next, the rapper with Ghanaian roots performs his verse that showcases his confusion “Do you love me for me or the fame?” forgiving her (“countless times I let you slide”) and dishonesty (“I lied when I said it was only you”) and fidelity.

ADVERTISEMENT




Watch the brand new music video for the Drill song below.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Zepyure: High-quality shoe brand driven by timeless, handcrafted traditions

Lyft to chop ‘significant’ amount of its workforce