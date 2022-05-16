Philadelphia’s Gogo Morrow shares major label debut single ‘In the Way’

Our public support for GoGo Morrow started back in 2015. It begun with her song ‘Like a Trap Boy’ when she debuted her iconic green hair, and a short FUSE documentary helped new fans learn more about her artistry. Last week, she released a new record called ‘In the Way’ with a visual component. From the beginning of the song, she sings the heartfelt lyrics from the perspective of a woman dealing with a toxic, childish man who doesn’t want to claim her, yet he’s all over her behind closed doors. To the world, he is a single man.

I know what it is like to be in love with a fuckboy, but like most girls in toxic relationships, I think GoGo Morrow gave him too much power over her. She sings that he’s in the way, but she would leave him and not look back if she knew her worth.

Her major-label debut ‘In the Way’ helped her heal. Regarding the single, she said, “I’m so excited to introduce my debut single to the world. Writing this song helped me heal, and I hope it does the same for anyone going through a similar situation.”

Listen to the Harmony “H-Money” Samuels-produced track below, and watch the music video directed by Sebastian Sdaigui.

She has been a backup singer for artists like Lady Gaga, Wiz Khalifa and Kanye West‘s Sunday Service Choir.

Author Richardine Bartee Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

