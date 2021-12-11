Hear Nigerian guitarist Fiokee’s new record ‘Personal’ featuring Bella Shmurda

When we were locked down, Fiokee and I went Live on Instagram. I remember him being in a room. Perhaps, it was a recording studio. It was some days ahead of Nigerian singer Ric Hassani’s album release, and they were promoting it if I am not mistaken. This week, the famous African guitarist released the audio and lyric video for his incredible record with Bella Shmurda, an immaculate talented young heartthrob from Lagos, Nigeria, with a voice of gold. ‘Personal’ is a track produced by Jay Pizzle Prod and Fiokee about doing things from his heart.

Moreover, the Afro Street-Hop artist does not want you to take anything he does personally. It would help if you did not stress or blame him for your pains. It has been a good while since I’ve heard a bad song, and I thank God every day about it. Please stream the bold and vibrant collaboration between Fiokee and Bella Shmurda below. It is the follow-up to Fiokee’s song ‘Follow You’ with Chiké and Gyakie.

