in Music Reviews, News

Hear Nigerian guitarist Fiokee’s new record ‘Personal’ featuring Bella Shmurda

Don’t be stingy. Give to the poor.

Photo: Apple Music

    Photo: Apple Music

    When we were locked down, Fiokee and I went Live on Instagram. I remember him being in a room. Perhaps, it was a recording studio. It was some days ahead of Nigerian singer Ric Hassani’s album release, and they were promoting it if I am not mistaken. This week, the famous African guitarist released the audio and lyric video for his incredible record with Bella Shmurda, an immaculate talented young heartthrob from Lagos, Nigeria, with a voice of gold. ‘Personal’ is a track produced by Jay Pizzle Prod and Fiokee about doing things from his heart.

    Moreover, the Afro Street-Hop artist does not want you to take anything he does personally. It would help if you did not stress or blame him for your pains. It has been a good while since I’ve heard a bad song, and I thank God every day about it. Please stream the bold and vibrant collaboration between Fiokee and Bella Shmurda below. It is the follow-up to Fiokee’s song ‘Follow You’ with Chiké and Gyakie.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Director of Content for Duke Concept; Bartee is an Entertainment Creator for Google Web Stories. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

    Bella ShmurdaFiokeePersonal