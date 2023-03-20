Listen to South African artists Elaine and Blxckie’s collaboration ‘Loving You’

On Friday, South African recording artists Elaine—real name Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli—and Blxckie—real name Sihle Sithole—released a new track called ‘Loving You’. In the song, the R&B artist sings that leaving her spouse isn’t an option and about wanting to be together for the long haul. According to the lyrics, their relationship isn’t perfect, and she lost trust in her partner, but the Durban Trap artist doesn’t want to let go either.
“Eh ngithi woza la ngik’sete baby ngik’sete
You the best I can’t forget
Girl I can’t lie I’m so obsessed
I can’t lie
I can’t lie
Girl you know I’m here, I’m here, ng’sakhona
I know you lost your trust in me ng’yabona
And you know I’m on your team, your corner
And don’t you see the future clearly for us
Hear the bilingual record filled with lines inspired by adoration below.