Listen to South African artists Elaine and Blxckie’s collaboration ‘Loving You’

On Friday, South African recording artists Elaine—real name Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli—and Blxckie—real name Sihle Sithole—released a new track called ‘Loving You’. In the song, the R&B artist sings that leaving her spouse isn’t an option and about wanting to be together for the long haul. According to the lyrics, their relationship isn’t perfect, and she lost trust in her partner, but the Durban Trap artist doesn’t want to let go either.

“Eh ngithi woza la ngik’sete baby ngik’sete
You the best I can’t forget
Girl I can’t lie I’m so obsessed
I can’t lie
Eh ngithi woza la ngik’sete baby ngik’sete
You the best I can’t forget
Girl I can’t lie I’m so obsessed
I can’t lie
I can’t lie

Girl you know I’m here, I’m here, ng’sakhona
I know you lost your trust in me ng’yabona
And you know I’m on your team, your corner
And don’t you see the future clearly for us

Girl you know I’m here, I’m here, ng’sakhona
I know you lost your trust in me ng’yabona
And you know I’m on your team, your corner
And don’t you see the future clearly for us

Hear the bilingual record filled with lines inspired by adoration below.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

