Listen to South African artists Elaine and Blxckie’s collaboration ‘Loving You’

On Friday, South African recording artists Elaine—real name Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli—and Blxckie—real name Sihle Sithole—released a new track called ‘Loving You’. In the song, the R&B artist sings that leaving her spouse isn’t an option and about wanting to be together for the long haul. According to the lyrics, their relationship isn’t perfect, and she lost trust in her partner, but the Durban Trap artist doesn’t want to let go either.

“Eh ngithi woza la ngik’sete baby ngik’sete

You the best I can’t forget

Girl I can’t lie I’m so obsessed

I can’t lie

I can’t lie

Girl you know I’m here, I’m here, ng’sakhona

I know you lost your trust in me ng’yabona

And you know I’m on your team, your corner

And don’t you see the future clearly for us

