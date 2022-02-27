Brooklyn’s Dusty Locane and Rah Swish share ‘Big Woo’ video: Watch

The video pays tribute to Pop Smoke and T Dott Woo initially before they get into the fun with the ladies at an unknown location.

“I got an A every time they was testing me.”

Three days ago, Brooklyn’s rappers Dusty Locane and Rah Swish, well-known on the local Drill scene, released the official video for ‘Big Woo’. Canarsie’s Dusty Locane calls out make-believe gangsters in the first verse, recounts his memories with the ladies, and more. The ‘Treeshin’‘ rapper, Rah Swish, reminds everyone that there’s no way you can mention “woo” without mentioning him and lets us know how he’s stepping. Based on the hook for this one, it looks like the ladies are getting what they want—plenty of intimate time with the guys.

It was only a matter of time before these two linked up on a record. We, at GRUNGECAKE, are happy they did. Check out the music video for ‘Big Woos’ below, directed by Nimi Hendrix.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

    Big WooDusty LocaneRah Swish