Brooklyn’s Dusty Locane and Rah Swish share ‘Big Woo’ video: Watch

“I got an A every time they was testing me.”

Three days ago, Brooklyn’s rappers Dusty Locane and Rah Swish, well-known on the local Drill scene, released the official video for ‘Big Woo’. Canarsie’s Dusty Locane calls out make-believe gangsters in the first verse, recounts his memories with the ladies, and more. The ‘Treeshin’‘ rapper, Rah Swish, reminds everyone that there’s no way you can mention “woo” without mentioning him and lets us know how he’s stepping. Based on the hook for this one, it looks like the ladies are getting what they want—plenty of intimate time with the guys.

It was only a matter of time before these two linked up on a record. We, at GRUNGECAKE, are happy they did. Check out the music video for ‘Big Woos’ below, directed by Nimi Hendrix.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

