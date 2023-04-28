Destroy Lonely announces debut album ‘If Looks Could Kill’

Today, Destroy Lonely announced that his highly-anticipated album ‘If Looks Could Kill’ would come out on Friday, May 5. The rising artist has recently performed at festivals, including Rolling Loud in Los Angeles and Thailand. Over the Summer, he would also display his musical gift at Bonnaroo, Rolling Loud Miami, Lollapalooza, Wireless Festival, and more. Before you do anything else, check out the twenty-plus tracklist below alongside his upcoming tour dates.
‘If Looks Could Kill’ track list
DIGITAL Tracklist:
1. how u feel?
2. if looks could kill
3. fly sht
4. which one
5. raver
6. came in wit
7. by the pound
8. all the time
9. biggest problem
10. chris paul
11. superstar
12. new new
13. right now
14. which way
15. wagwan
16. moment of silence
17. brazy girls
18. goin up
19. passenger
20. promo
21. worth it
22. redlight
23. make sum work
24. safety (interlude)
25. your eyes
26. money & sex (bonus) with Ken Carson
CD BONUS Tracks:
26. too damn rich
27. spillin
Vinyl Bonus Tracks:
26. check the fleet
27. back sippin
Destroy Lonely upcoming tour dates
5/19 Montreal, QC Metro Metro
6/16 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music + Arts Festival
6/26 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest Milwaukee
6/29 Gräfenhainichen, Germany Splash! Festival
6/30 Stockholm, Sweden Lollapalooza Stockholm
7/1 Rotterdam, Netherlands Rolling Loud Rotterdam
7/1 Kosakowo, Poland Open’er Festival
7/5 Portimão, Portugal Rolling Loud Portugal
7/6 Frauenfeld, Switzerland Openair Frauenfeld
7/7 London, UK Wireless Festival
7/9 Munich, Germany Rolling Loud Germany
7/21 Miami, FL Rolling Loud Miami
8/5 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza
8/18 Tampere, Finland Blockfest