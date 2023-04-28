Destroy Lonely announces debut album ‘If Looks Could Kill’

Today, Destroy Lonely announced that his highly-anticipated album ‘If Looks Could Kill’ would come out on Friday, May 5. The rising artist has recently performed at festivals, including Rolling Loud in Los Angeles and Thailand. Over the Summer, he would also display his musical gift at Bonnaroo, Rolling Loud Miami, Lollapalooza, Wireless Festival, and more. Before you do anything else, check out the twenty-plus tracklist below alongside his upcoming tour dates.

‘If Looks Could Kill’ track list DIGITAL Tracklist:

1. how u feel?

2. if looks could kill

3. fly sht

4. which one

5. raver

6. came in wit

7. by the pound

8. all the time

9. biggest problem

10. chris paul

11. superstar

12. new new

13. right now

14. which way

15. wagwan

16. moment of silence

17. brazy girls

18. goin up

19. passenger

20. promo

21. worth it

22. redlight

23. make sum work

24. safety (interlude)

25. your eyes

26. money & sex (bonus) with Ken Carson

CD BONUS Tracks:

26. too damn rich

27. spillin Vinyl Bonus Tracks: 26. check the fleet

27. back sippin

Destroy Lonely upcoming tour dates

5/19 Montreal, QC Metro Metro

6/16 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music + Arts Festival

6/26 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest Milwaukee

6/29 Gräfenhainichen, Germany Splash! Festival

6/30 Stockholm, Sweden Lollapalooza Stockholm

7/1 Rotterdam, Netherlands Rolling Loud Rotterdam

7/1 Kosakowo, Poland Open’er Festival

7/5 Portimão, Portugal Rolling Loud Portugal

7/6 Frauenfeld, Switzerland Openair Frauenfeld

7/7 London, UK Wireless Festival

7/9 Munich, Germany Rolling Loud Germany

7/21 Miami, FL Rolling Loud Miami

8/5 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

8/18 Tampere, Finland Blockfest