African giants: Davido and Focalistic team up for new Amapiano banger ‘Champion Sound’

Davido’s Amapiano jam with South African rising star Focalistic collects over one million views in one day.

With a birthday celebration (happening today) and an orphanage donation underway, Nigerian-American superstar/Afrobeats pioneer Davido teamed up with South Africa’s Focalistic again for ‘Champion Sound’. During his verse, OBO speaks about how long he’s been on the scene (10 years), how people feel when they see him, and most importantly, how the women feel when they see him.

When the two African musical gods get together, they make magic (See ‘Ke Star (Remix)’). If you are now tuning in and exploring the vibrant sounds from Africa, do not fret. You are welcome to emulate the dancers and spread the good vibes from every sound emitting from the glorious continent. Watch the video in the United Kingdom for smash Amapiano hit directed by Dalia Dias—a beautiful British-born Nigerian-Egyptian creative—below. The dancing and the fashion are tip-top.

