British music legend Craig David enlists MNEK for new lead single ‘Who You Are’: Listen

Photo: NME

British R&B legend Craig David just announced his new album ’22’ inspired by his twenty-two years in the music industry. It boasts a new collaboration with MNEK titled ‘Who You Are’ as the lead single. Opening the track, his fellow British countryman MNEK—real name Uzoechi Osisioma “Uzo” Emenike—sings over the classic European mashup about being true to self and authenticity. On his Instagram, David said, “This song holds a special place in my heart✨ I really hope it helps you feel seen, heard & ultimately be able to express who you are❤️”. Stream it below, and prepare yourselves for the full album release on May 13, 2022.

