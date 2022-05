Afroswing singer Com Cruz cruises on a deck boat with a bevvy of beautiful women clad in hot bikinis. He doesn’t shy away from showing off his groping skills as he lazily performs ‘Killay’. Typical of most Afrobeats artists, he uses a dose of autotune to create a hypnotising, slightly seductive tone. Pious joins in a frenzy, and both brag about how their lovers enjoy how they kill it in bed.

Author Mufaro "Forbes" Mujuru I am passionate about African music, the business, and expanding markets behind it. I write bits about it on GRUNGECAKE. I am also the founder of Big Soko Music Group Ltd and the head behind Commune Curate.

