Burna Boy tells Apple Music about new record ‘B. D’OR’ featuring Wizkid

Burna Boy joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss his new song ‘B. D’OR’ (featuring Wizkid), bringing African music to the masses, competition in music, and his 2021 highlights.

Burna Boy tells Apple Music about helping To bring African music to the masses

I mean, I see it, and sometimes it brings tears to my eyes. I definitely see it. When I don’t see it, I feel it. You understand? It’s something that is my biggest excitement in the whole thing. That’s really what excites me the most about this whole journey.

Burna Boy tells Apple Music about competition in music

I mean, there’s no competition in music because if there was, then there wouldn’t be competition for me, because it’s not how I see it. I just do it. I just move, man. You know how gorillas move? You get me? Everything in front of them get crushed. You get me? That’s how it is. It’s not even a competition thing. You get me? Just don’t stand in front of me.

Burna Boy tells Apple Music about his 2021 highlights

Man, there’s been too many, man. I don’t know where to start. All the shows, all the festivals, all the awards. I don’t know. I don’t know which one of them feels best. Hopefully it keeps getting better. This year I kind of made up for a lot of things I couldn’t do last year. I’m thankful for that.

