Watch Burna Boy and J Balvin at the cinema in their ‘Rollercoaster’ video

“The world isn’t ready for what we have in store.”

Two days ago, Burna Boy, one of Nigeria’s multi-platinum-selling artists, released the official music video for his collaboration with Colombia’s J Balvin’s ‘Rollercoaster’. Odogwu starts his verse by telling his sweetheart that he wants to be serious and that she does not waste her time. As the song progresses, he explains the type of life he lives and what he’s seen. Watch the official video now. It currently has over 1.4 million views on YouTube and counting. J Balvin’s lyrical contributions are in Spanish, almost until he sings the title.

If you haven’t heard, Burna Boy, the African Giant, will perform at 2023’s UEFA Champions League Final Kickoff Show presented by Pepsi at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul Saturday, June 10. His co-headliner has yet to be shared, but we are sure we will know soon enough.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director, said: “The UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show is a significant part of our joint efforts with Pepsi, providing an incredible opportunity to reach new and younger audiences with the some of the biggest names and rising stars in music. We’re excited to showcase a line-up of talented artists at this season’s final in Istanbul in what is sure to be an energetic and memorable performance.”

Last month, the global superstar was one of three Afrobeats shooting stars to perform at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show in Salt Lake City, Utah. With his incredible contributions to the rise of African music and Afrobeats/Afrofusion in particular and making it global, it is no wonder why the GRAMMY Award-winning performing artist is in a leadership position.

