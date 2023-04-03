Burna Boy to become first Nigerian artist to headline US stadium

Today, Burna Boy shares the news about the historic show he will give at New York City’s Citi Field stadium in Queens. As the official press release states, “As part of his monumental worldwide stadium tour, which includes stops at Paris La Defense, London Stadium, and GelreDome in The Netherlands, global superstar Burna Boy has announced yet another historic milestone… the African Giant will be bringing his GRAMMY® Award-winning music to Citi Field in NYC on July 8, 2023, making him the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium in the US.”

The African Giant will return to the Coachella stage later this month before headlining Afro Nation Miami. Then, he will co-headline the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show in June, heading back to the States to perform arena shows in Oakland and Dallas.

The show will occur on July 8, 2023, with pre-sale tickets available on Tuesday, April 4, and the general sale beginning on April 7 at 10 AM EST.