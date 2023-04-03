Burna Boy to become first Nigerian artist to headline US stadium

Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation; Eliot Hensford

Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation; Eliot Hensford

Today, Burna Boy shares the news about the historic show he will give at New York City’s Citi Field stadium in Queens. As the official press release states, “As part of his monumental worldwide stadium tour, which includes stops at Paris La Defense, London Stadium, and GelreDome in The Netherlands, global superstar Burna Boy has announced yet another historic milestone… the African Giant will be bringing his GRAMMY® Award-winning music to Citi Field in NYC on July 8, 2023, making him the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium in the US.”

ADVERTISEMENT




The African Giant will return to the Coachella stage later this month before headlining Afro Nation Miami. Then, he will co-headline the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show in June, heading back to the States to perform arena shows in Oakland and Dallas.

The show will occur on July 8, 2023, with pre-sale tickets available on Tuesday, April 4, and the general sale beginning on April 7 at 10 AM EST.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stream Amapiano star Uncle Waffles’ new seven-track project ‘Asylum’

Stream Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale’ deluxe album