Stream Burna Boy and Wizkid’s latest effort ‘B. D’OR’

As promised, GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist Burna Boy released his latest collaboration with Wizkid, now called ‘B. D’OR’. During their time together onstage at the O2 Arena, they previewed the song for the sold-out arena of people.

If you haven’t heard it yet, Burna Boy will headline Madison Square Garden in New York City for the first time. As Rolling Stone penned, Port Harcourt-born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, will be the first Nigerian to achieve such a milestone.

We thank God.

Stream the P2J-produced record inspired by the France football awards below without further ado.

