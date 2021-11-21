in Music Videos, News

Nigerian artist-producer Blaq Jerzee and Gyakie sizzle on-screen with visual for ‘Right Here’: Watch

Photo: Apple Music

Recently, Nigerian artist-producer Blaq Jerzee released the official music video for ‘Right Here’ with Ghana’s rising singer Gyakie. The collaboration finds both artists in a vulnerable place, singing about intense feelings and not wanting to let go of their love. According to this wonderful feature written by GQ South Africa in December 2020, the Edo State-born talent has worked with everyone from Tiwa Savage (‘The One’ with Efya) to Wizkid (‘Fever’). Back then, he released his debut single as a primary artist. It is called ‘One Leg Up’.

